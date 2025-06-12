Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 827.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $392.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

