Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,958,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11,100.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,706.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $334.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

