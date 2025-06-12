Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,107 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

SFBS stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

