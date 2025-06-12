Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 44,916 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,916 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.24% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 41,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on METC. Wall Street Zen lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $722,129.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,059,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,816.49. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,068.85. This trade represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $551.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. Ramaco Resources’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

