Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 511,384 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511,384 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after buying an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,618,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.88.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.