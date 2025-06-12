Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 103 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $497.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $380.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

