Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 103 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.
Teledyne Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $497.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $380.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TDY
Teledyne Technologies Company Profile
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teledyne Technologies
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.