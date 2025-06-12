Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,244 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

