Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 15,822 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 106.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.