Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,272 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 58.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.26. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

