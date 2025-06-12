Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 321 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,933,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 861,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.0369 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

