Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 3,517 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

