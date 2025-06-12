Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 752 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 59,873.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 111.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 167,622.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,032,000 after buying an additional 150,860 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $304.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $266.26 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.