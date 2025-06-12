Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 7,579 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

