Wedmont Private Capital Buys 4,446 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 5.0%

WBD stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

