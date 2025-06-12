Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $742,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.24.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of THC stock opened at $161.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

