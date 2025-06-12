Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $775,256,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $385,367,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,146,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,454,000 after purchasing an additional 753,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after purchasing an additional 91,051 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,152,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $842,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock worth $1,393,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 2.2%

DexCom stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $118.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.