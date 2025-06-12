Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 1,506 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after buying an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Natera by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,898,000 after acquiring an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,809,000 after acquiring an additional 142,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
Natera Stock Performance
Natera stock opened at $166.76 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $978,693.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,695,784.62. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $149,837.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,963.28. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,275 shares of company stock worth $10,142,783. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
