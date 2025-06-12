Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,138 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $476,540,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $147.68 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.