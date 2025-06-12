Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,772 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 4,689,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4,041.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 990,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 967,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $3,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SAN opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

