Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in News were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of News by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in News by 2,892.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $31.83 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.