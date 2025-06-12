Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,486 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,617,442.75. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

