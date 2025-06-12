Wedmont Private Capital Has $229,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 185,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of OZK opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

