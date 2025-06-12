Wedmont Private Capital Has $234,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $267.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.44. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

