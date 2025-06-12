Wedmont Private Capital Has $240,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.