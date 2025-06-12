Wedmont Private Capital Has $241,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after buying an additional 92,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $185.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.91. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.74 and a 52-week high of $271.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

