Wedmont Private Capital Has $247,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Target by 37.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 18.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Target Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of TGT opened at $98.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

