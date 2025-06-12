Wedmont Private Capital Has $260,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.2%

FE opened at $40.20 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 94.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

