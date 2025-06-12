Wedmont Private Capital Has $267,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.58. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

