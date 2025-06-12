Wedmont Private Capital Has $275,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

