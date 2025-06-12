Wedmont Private Capital Has $313,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Atlassian Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of TEAM opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.37 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,515,290.80. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,429 shares of company stock worth $71,774,377 in the last quarter. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

