Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,428 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,665,000 after purchasing an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,331,000 after buying an additional 847,409 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.23.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.