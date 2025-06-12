Wedmont Private Capital Invests $217,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after acquiring an additional 926,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI opened at $217.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day moving average of $193.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $4,271,642.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,066.84. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,206.56. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

