Wedmont Private Capital Invests $225,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.