Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $251,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

