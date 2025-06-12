Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 276 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.82. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

