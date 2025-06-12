Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 664 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,478,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

