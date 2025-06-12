Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,561 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stride by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:LRN opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.