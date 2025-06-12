Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 1,561 Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stride by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stride Trading Up 1.6%
NYSE:LRN opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
