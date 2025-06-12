Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 423 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HubSpot Stock Down 1.5%
HubSpot stock opened at $573.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,371.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HubSpot
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.