Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 423 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.5%

HubSpot stock opened at $573.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $593.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,371.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.71.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

