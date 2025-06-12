Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:TPR opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

