Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.2%

MHK stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

