Wedmont Private Capital Sells 1,561 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Biogen were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

BIIB opened at $133.06 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

