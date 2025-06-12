Wedmont Private Capital Sells 424 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Textron were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Textron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 164,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,249,000 after buying an additional 302,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,971,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of TXT opened at $76.79 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

