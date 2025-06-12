Wedmont Private Capital Sells 656 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,376,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,915,110,000 after acquiring an additional 347,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading lowered their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

