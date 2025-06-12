Wedmont Private Capital Takes $244,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $72.78 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

