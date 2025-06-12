Wedmont Private Capital Takes $287,000 Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,311,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,987,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,340 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,957,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 823,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 4,255.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 461,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 450,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZEK Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

