Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

