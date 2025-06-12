Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 194,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

