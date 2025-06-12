Wedmont Private Capital Trims Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4,145.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 130,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares in the company, valued at $927,234.28. The trade was a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

