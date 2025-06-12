Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C)” Rating for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their hold (c) rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

AOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.59. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $126,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

