Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $182.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.32. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

